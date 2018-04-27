Chief had 'no concerns' about Pa. cop accused of sending nude pictures to DUI suspect

It started in August, when Pennsylvania police Officer Dominic DeJulio gave a woman a field sobriety test and then arrested her for a DUI.
That woman, whom McClatchy is not naming, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she didn't see the 30-year-old officer again until she waived a preliminary hearing on Oct. 19. DeJulio told the woman that he "drunk texted" her, she alleged, but the woman stated that she had a new phone number.
But DeJulio pointed at a folder he was holding, she told the Post-Gazette, probably referencing that her current phone number was inside. The woman said that the officer had texted her a few weeks later — and then started sending nude pictures of himself. So she contacted the American Civil Liberties Union and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s investigative unit.
DeJulio resigned Friday morning, according to WPXI. But before that, he went through a five-day unpaid suspension and psychological evaluations.
A full-time employee of the Ohio Township Police Department since February 2015, DeJulio returned to work after he went through those steps, according to CBS Pittsburgh.
Despite the charges against DeJulio, Ohio police Chief Norbert Micklos said Thursday that he had "no concerns" about the officer returning to his job.
“We addressed it," he said, according to the Post-Gazette, "and hopefully, that’s the end of it.”
DeJulio resigned the following day. Micklos told TribLive that the resignation was accepted immediately.
The cop's accuser decided not to pursue charges against the officer — and the district attorney's office dropped the DUI charges against her on Thursday as well.
Mike Manko, a spokesman for the Office of District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., told TribLive why that happened.
“Because the defendant in this case, who then became a victim of the subsequent unprofessional behavior of the arresting officer, did not wish to pursue criminal charges against the arresting officer, our office did not feel it was appropriate to move forward with the DUI case,” he said.
When that happened, Judge John A. Zottola said "it was the right thing to do." But the woman told the Post-Gazette that she's still wondering what would have happened if DeJulio decided to send the pictures to a much younger woman.
“Some little girl at 18 would be scared out of her mind. She wouldn’t know what to do,” she said. “I’m 40. I can handle it.”
