Football player sees autistic student sitting alone, joins him for lunch

Usually, Bo Paske’s mom worries about her autistic son eating lunch alone at his Tallahassee middle school.
But this week, Bo was joined at the lunch table by Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph. That act of kindness led Bo’s mom, Leah Paske, to post her appreciation on Facebook. Her post has been shared more than 7,000 times so far.
Wide receiver Rudolph was one of a group of Florida State players who visited Montford Middle School in Florida’s capital. According to the Associated Press, Rudolph saw Bo by himself at a table in the lunch room and asked if he could sit with him.
Rudolph said the two had a great conversation, calling the sixth-grader a “cool” person whom he’d hang out with any day.
Bo’s mom posted that she “had tears streaming down my face” when she learned of Rudolph’s kind act. “This is one day I didn’t have to worry if my sweet boy ate lunch alone, because he sat across from someone who is a hero in many eyes.”
Comments