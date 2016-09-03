2 Fresno County correctional officers shot at jail

Two Fresno County Sheriff’s correctional officers were shot during an incident Saturday morning in the jail lobby.
Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said about an hour after the 8:39 a.m. shooting that the injured were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and their conditions were not known.
Botti said one suspect was in custody.
At 11:30 a.m., Botti announced that Sheriff Margaret Mims would hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at the sheriff’s headquarters. Botti released no other information and the condition of the injured was still not known.
About noon, Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea talked to reporters outside Community Regional Medical Center. Perea described the officers’ wounds as very serious and said the shooter fired many rounds after entering the lobby.
Witness hid during shooting
Christy Rodriguez stepped into the jail lobby Saturday morning to use the restroom and was washing up to leave when gunshots rang out.
“That’s when I heard the shots, and I ran in the stall. And I just couldn’t believe this was happening,” Rodriguez said.
She said she and another woman with a walker were inside for several minutes as shots continued to blast off.
“This is crazy. This isn’t supposed to happen,” Rodriguez said as she struggled to compose herself after what she had seen.
She didn’t see much in the chaos, but she said EMTs were working on one of the victims nearby.
“Stay with me. Stay with me,” she said the EMT told one of the victims.
She didn’t remember what the suspect looked like exactly, but the person that appeared to be in custody “looked normal.”
Shooting prompts lockdown
Earlier, Botti said the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an active shooter in the main lobby of the downtown Fresno jail at 8:39 a.m.
The heart of downtown Fresno was locked down with police tape around the entire city block surrounding the jail. Both Fresno police and sheriff’s vehicles surrounded the area keeping it secure while the investigation unfolded.
A Fresno police chaplain’s van arrived on scene about 11:30 a.m. By then, many of the officers and deputies who had surrounded the jail entrance had left. By 11:50 a.m. it appeared that only M Street in front of the jail remained closed to traffic.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
