Haitian officer tells New York court of Venezuelan pair’s lunch arrest

The nephews of Venezuela’s first lady were finishing up their lunch at a popular restaurant in Haiti when the U.S. federal agent sitting in a parked car in the parking lot got the signal.
He turned to the Haitian police supervisor next to him to let him know. Soon, three Haitian police officers wearing masks and armed with rifles walked into the restaurant and confronted a very stunned Efrain Campo, 29, and Francisco Flores, 30.
“We said ‘police, police’,” an undercover Haitian police officer who’d been working with Drug Enforcement Administration agents told a federal judge on Thursday. His name was not released to the public because of the sensitivity of the case.
The men were arrested and taken to a police station where they were processed before being transferred to U.S. custody. The DEA agent, who had yet to have contact with the men, commented that they looked “scared s---less.”
The tale of the two men’s arrest was the first open court testimony to detail how Campo and Flores, the nephews of Cilia Flores, a powerful Venezuelan lawmaker and wife of President Nicolás Maduro, became the defendants in a politically charged prosecution highlighting the role of Venezuela’s elite in drug smuggling.
The two men are asking U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty to suppress the alleged confessions they made during a flight back to the United States. They’re arguing that their statements in United States custody were not admissible because they were not advised of their rights and they feared for their lives, thinking they may have been kidnapped.
The Venezuelan government has accused the U.S. of trumping up the case in an effort to undermine Maduro’s rule and that it and other indictments of top Venezuelan civilian and military officials are part of a plan that includes U.S. support for a recall referendum that could end Maduro’s presidency.
If allowed in as evidence, the so-called confessions would be damning. According to court documents, Campo said the two men planned to get cocaine from Colombian rebels. Asked why he got involved in the deal, Flores said: “To make money.” Flores said the deal was worth $5 million, of which he’d expected to get $560,000.
But each said they did not coordinate with any government or military officials.
“Campo added that the did not need to coordinate with anyone to accomplish this,” according to a DEA report on Campo’s alleged confession.
On Thursday morning, the prosecution called the Haitian police officer and a DEA special agent to challenge defense lawyers charges that the men didn’t fully understand what was happening and feared for their lives. Defense lawyers said it was unclear the men who seized Campo and Flores were police, pointing out they were wearing masks, wore fatigues that didn’t clearly display their police insignias, and carried high powered rifles.
They also accused U.S. agents of conducting a flawed investigation that failed to record important conversations and depended on drug traffickers at least one of whom was also an addict and shouldn’t have been trusted with such an important case.
Prosecutors, in response, gave a timeline of the men’s arrest and roughly four-hour flight to New York. Special Agent Sandalio Gonzalez testified that the defendants, on their own volition, sought to explain themselves, were clearly informed of their rights orally and in writing and at times laughed with the agents.
