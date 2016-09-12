Mexico City’s organ grinders, once beloved, feel shunned

Business was not going well for Moisés Rosas. A saxophonist was down the street, making decent money. A young woman was loudly hawking eyeglass repair services. And Super Mario, stationed at the entrance to the pedestrian path, was drawing a crowd.
Rosas’ portable organ was no match. Even in the center of a busy thoroughfare, the crowds flowed past as a river might a rock, parting to avoid him and then rejoining seamlessly.
“This is a dying art,” Rosas said as he turned the dull metal lever of his instrument, wrenching out a troubled squawk. “The youth don’t really value us.”
So it goes for Mexico City’s organ grinders, among the city’s more curious class of street performers. For years, they were beloved by residents, but now they are in a gloomy mood, convinced that their art – and a central part of the city’s culture – is fading away.
Interviews with a dozen organists around town turned up mostly grievances, but their numbers tell a different story. According to their union president, there are more organ players now than there were at any time in the last 30 years.
“These guys moan no matter what is happening,” Luis Román Dichi Lara, the head of the organ players’ union, said recently. “Today is a Tuesday. If you interview them tomorrow, which is usually a slow day, you won’t believe the complaints you will hear.”
In truth, he said, business is booming. Including nonunion members, whom he refers to as pirates, organ grinders number about 500, thanks to a lack of opportunities in other sectors of the economy. That is up from 350 when he started a few decades ago, Dichi Lara said.
But the organists say that while their numbers may be growing, their wallets feel much lighter – a fact that union officials acknowledge.
They are losing fans. Many young people, forced to listen to their music while out at a restaurant or in a square, pay them to leave. The ranks of older patrons, who recall the organ grinders with nostalgia, are thinning.
Then there is the competition, which has multiplied in recent years. There are break dancers, mimes, movie characters, musicians, artisans and the afflicted, all vying for spare change.
Worse, there are the superheroes.
“Don’t even get me started on them,” Dichi Lara said. “You place yourself in the perfect spot, start your music and, boom, here come Thor, Batman and Spider-Man.”
“They intimidate us,” he said. “There’s like 15 of them. They just kick you out.”
Competition aside, many residents said they thought that the organs themselves sounded awful. Some of the machines are more than 50 years old and sound every bit their age.
“These songs, they play them over and over,” said Javier Hernández García, who runs a stall by the Zócalo, the city’s central square, where the organ grinders perform. “No one likes them, but we can’t get rid of them.”
It is true that the organs have enjoyed staying power in Mexico. They first arrived in the country in the 1800s, making the trans-Atlantic journey from Germany into the parlors of the wealthy and privileged class, as well as in circuses. At that time they were made in Germany; today’s organs come from Guatemala or Chile.
By the mid-1900s, the organs had grown more popular, and players began to switch from German polkas to Mexican music – songs of love and nostalgia that appealed to older generations.
These days, if a player does not own his instrument, he can rent one for about $80 a week, the union says.
For a variety of reasons – the cost of proper maintenance, the lack of repair know-how and overuse of the instruments – the melodies are often horribly off key. A cloud comes over diners’ faces when an organist pops up and begins cranking, forcing them to wait out the auditory assault.
There is also a skill that newcomers do not appreciate, the older players say. It is a craft. An organist does not just turn the lever and let the instrument do its business. One must crank consistently, which is not so easy given the instrument’s weight. The tempo must differ from song to song.
This knowledge is often passed down from one generation to the next.
Daniel Chávez, 40, works alongside his father on a bar-lined cobblestone street in the historical center of Mexico City, where he is slowly learning the trade.
“My father is the best one I know,” he said, pausing on a recent weekday to admire the older man, who has been playing for nearly 60 years.
If there was a difference in the way his father played, the crowd did not seem to notice.
Beyond tradition, locations are also handed down by generation, which can give the business a Mafia-like air.
Rosas, for instance, often works with his wife. His sister-in-law works another prime location outside the cathedral in the historical center, which she inherited from her mother. Rosas’ son, Oscar, fills in for her when she is unable to work a shift.
And the head of the union, Dichi Lara? His brother-in-law is Moisés Rosas.
“What can I say? We come from an organ-playing family,” Dichi Lara said. “But to be honest, Moisés’ organ is pretty badly out of tune.”
Oscar’s, too.
On a recent day, the 20-year-old mopped sweat from his brow as he played in his aunt’s fixed location, in front of the soaring cathedral. He is passionate about his work.
“My dream is to one day earn enough money to buy one of these, to conserve this part of our culture on our own,” he said.
This desire to preserve the culture seems to motivate donors as well.
On a recent evening, Carlos Martínez dropped a few coins in the hat of Sergio Pérez, an organist midway through his evening shift.
“Not many people help them,” said Martínez, 44, an office worker. “I don’t really like to listen to them that much, but if no one gives them money, they won’t survive.”
