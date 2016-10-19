Who would be Putin’s ‘puppet’? Trump, Clinton level accusations during debate

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton said that Russian president Vladimir Putin would prefer to see the other win the election.
“That’s because he’d (Putin) rather have a puppet as president,” Clinton said.
“No puppet. You’re the puppet,” Trump said in response.
The exchange came during a fight between the candidates about Russia and its involvement in the U.S. election through hacking emails among the Clinton campaign.
Clinton said 17 agencies have concluded it was the Russians that hacked the emails.
“She doesn’t like Putin because he’s outsmarted her every step of the way,” Trump said.
But it was the “puppet” line that attracted plenty of attention on social media.
New trending GIF tagged donald trump, election 2016, presidential debate, election debate, youre the puppet ( … pic.twitter.com/KD9lLQGtyO— Daily News! (@DailyPhotosBot) October 20, 2016
No, you're the puppet! pic.twitter.com/JJGFVnwq3W— Lucía, 16 años. (@martinvinacur) October 20, 2016
“You’re the puppet" pic.twitter.com/mJm5uAvEHp— Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 20, 2016
"No YOU'RE the puppet!" pic.twitter.com/vs5jN8r1sG— Nick Malbeuf (@nick_malbeuf) October 20, 2016
