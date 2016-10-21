This bike lock fights back – by making thieves vomit

There are more than 1.5 million bicycles stolen every year, and thefts have been on the rise recently as biking has gained in popularity.
An inventor from San Francisco, where biking is particularly popular, thinks he has a solution: Skunklock, “the only bike lock that fights back.”
It looks like a typical U-lock for your bike for the most part, but unlike U-locks, if someone tries to cut it a “unique chemical deterrent” is released that makes the potential thief vomit. The product has raised more than $10,000 on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding site.
“The chemicals are so disgusting they induce vomit in the majority of cases, and elicit an instinctive response to run away immediately,” the inventors say.
One of the ingredients in the chemical is capsaicin, one of the main components of pepper spray. The creators of the Skunklock say the chemicals are so potent that even gas masks typically won’t help. And the gas has other uses on thieves, including that it will call more attention to their attempt to steal the bike and therefore increase chances someone will call the police.
“Our formula irreversibly ruins the clothes worn by the thief or any of the protection they may be wearing, and replacing these items is likely more expensive than the resale value of your stolen bike (generally only 1/10 of the retail price),” the creators wrote. “You don’t need to be perfect, you just have to be the best protected on your block. So more than likely, a thief will attack a more hassle free bike parked nearby than your bike.”
The founders of Skunklock, Daniel Idzkowski and Yves Perrenoud, said they created it because they were tired of having their own bikes and the bikes of friends stolen over and over. Perrenoud said his bikes would typically get stolen every 16 months, even with the self-proclaimed best locks on the market.
The chemical only has a one-time use, and the lock costs more than $100. But the creators said they hope the unique colors and brand on the lock will also serve as a deterrent to thieves who would rather try another bike not protected by noxious chemicals.
The creators also said they’re careful the chemical complies with local laws, so the main formula can only ship to certain states and countries.
