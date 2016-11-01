A Russian couple had a ring bear instead of a ring bearer at their wedding

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:49 Rescuers free squirrel from a nutty predicament

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make