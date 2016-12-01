'Ailing' Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the moon, is medically evacuated from South Pole

1:58 Franklin talks complimentary football Pause

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor