What life was like under Fidel Castro, in photos by Cuban young people

1:58 Franklin talks complimentary football Pause

0:45 Woman charged in Penn State professor's death.

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:37 Hillary Clinton spokeswoman: We believe Russians behind WikiLeaks release of DNC emails

2:14 Kellyanne Conway gets serenaded by Naked Cowboys at Trump Tower

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State