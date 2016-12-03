Using similar tactics, Austrian nationalists hope for a ‘Trump bump’

1:04 Penn State fans tailgate ahead of Big Ten championship game Pause

0:42 Penn State fans gear up for Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis Friday night

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:45 Penn State alumni Alan Woolslare brought good luck to the game

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:58 Franklin talks complimentary football

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting