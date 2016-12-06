Germany's Merkel calls for widespread ban on 'full veil' Islamic coverings

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College Pause

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:21 Boo Boo the black bear returns to the wild

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting