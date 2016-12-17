A Hollywood star says he may give up acting to focus on political activism

1:04 State College holiday display Pause

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

2:42 Trump's White House

2:30 Rep. Mick Mulvaney to Epipen CEO: 'You get what you deserve'

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers