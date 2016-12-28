For just $184,000, you can stay in 2016 for a few extra hours — if you really want to

With the fiercely divisive presidential campaign, onslaught of beloved celebrity deaths and strange wave of creepy clown sightings, most people online seem ready for the year 2016 to come to an end.
The 2016 hate has seemed to grow as the end of the year gets closer, with a slew of memes and tweets detailing people’s frustration.
But one private jet company is hoping you didn’t just like 2016 — you loved it so much you don’t want it to end.
PrivateFly is a small global company that charters private jets for its clients, and for the past two years its offered a special service: a luxury private jet to ferry partygoers from Sydney to Los Angeles on New Years Eve.
Sydney is 19 hours ahead of Los Angeles. Most commercial flights between the two cities take between 14 and 15 hours. But PrivateFly is offering to put customers in “the world’s fastest and furthest private jet” and cut the flight time to 12 hours, allowing revelers to “gain seven hours of party time by flying eastwards,” according to the company’s website.
For anyone willing to hand over nearly $185,000, per CNN, the company will arrange for you to celebrate in Australia before taking off at 2 a.m., Jan. 1, 2017. For the next 12 hours, passengers can party with “a high-spec entertainment system, fine wines, champagne and bespoke catering served by a private flight attendant,” or sleep on the plane.
Then, the jet will touch down in Los Angeles at 9 p.m., Dec. 31, 2016, allowing for another full night of festivities. The package does not include a return flight to Australia.
All told, up to 18 people can join in on what would be “undoubtedly a night to remember,” PrivateAir claims on its website. In the past two years, no one has taken them up on the offer, though the company tells CNN they have received some inquiries.
While it would be technically possible to accomplish the same feat on a commercial airline given the average flight time and time change, no major airline offers flights at that time of day, according to Newser.
So if 365 days of 2016 wasn’t enough for you, or if you’re so excited to be rid of the past year you need to celebrate its end twice, seven hours of extra enjoyment are within grasp for the price of just over 4,000 bottles of $45 champagne.
