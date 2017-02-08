In suppressed letter, alleged mastermind tells Obama 9/11 was America’s fault

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama Pause

0:18 No snow plow? No problem, use a table.

1:00 Sher Bhangra flash mob for What's Poppin

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl