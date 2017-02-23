‘It’s better to be an atheist’ than a hypocritical Catholic, Pope Francis says

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:38 Mitch McConnell interrupted by protester at luncheon