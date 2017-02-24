The mayor of Paris fires back at Trump and his friend ‘Jim’ on social media

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner Pause

0:38 I-99 crash scene where man was arrested in Amber Alert case

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking