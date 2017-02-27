Something is killing the famous swimming pigs of the Bahamas

1:51 Video: How the brain makes memories Pause

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

2:03 Presidential Wax Museum at Port Matilda Elementary

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign