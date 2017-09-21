The suspect crashed his truck into a lake, then swam to the other side and ran across an interstate, police say.
The suspect crashed his truck into a lake, then swam to the other side and ran across an interstate, police say. Slidell police department
The suspect crashed his truck into a lake, then swam to the other side and ran across an interstate, police say. Slidell police department

World

A thief crashed into a lake, swam across and dodged interstate traffic to get away, police say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

September 21, 2017 10:42 PM

A suspect in a Home Depot theft in Louisiana went to extreme lengths to flee police on Tuesday night — leading police on a chase, crashing his pickup truck into a lake, swimming across the body of water and then running across Interstate 10 to get away, police say.

Police believe they know who the suspect is, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, and he is not believed to be armed or dangerous. They have been looking for him since he got away on Tuesday.

“Be on the lookout for a white male, skinny, 6 foot, long sleeve grey shirt, grey shorts, and no shoes,” police said. “He's probably shirtless by now.”

The Slidell, La. police department wrote on Facebook that it will release the name of the suspect when authorities are more certain of his identity.

Police think the man is part of a large theft ring that may have stolen as much as $250,000, including from the Home Depot location that the suspect fled, according to WGNO.

Slidell police posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook, along with a picture of the truck they say he crashed into the lake.

Before fleeing the store and leading police on a chase, police say the suspect assaulted a security guard at the store, Times-Picayune reports.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 1:26

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake
India's rhinos at risk as monsoon floods arrive 1:06

India's rhinos at risk as monsoon floods arrive
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video