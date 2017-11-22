Blackfriars Priory School in Adelaide, Australia, says it will redesign a state after some pointed out that it had a sexually suggestive design.
Blackfriars Priory School in Adelaide, Australia, says it will redesign a state after some pointed out that it had a sexually suggestive design. Instagram/shitadelaide
Blackfriars Priory School in Adelaide, Australia, says it will redesign a state after some pointed out that it had a sexually suggestive design. Instagram/shitadelaide

World

A statue was erected at a Catholic school. The internet noticed something unfortunate

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 22, 2017 08:45 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Saint Martin de Porres is known for his tireless work tending to the sick and poor in Peru in the 16th century. But a statue of him briefly unveiled at a Catholic school in Adelaide, South Australia caused his name to be known for a much different reason.

Blackfriars Priory School installed a stone statue of the saint giving out a loaf of bread to a small child. But some people immediately began to notice that the size and location of the bread sort of looked like something a little less charitable. A picture of the statue was shared on a local Instagram channel that pokes fun at the city, where it quickly went viral.

covered pic
The statue was eventually blocked off entirely, according to photos posted on Instagram.
Instagram screenshot

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The school covered the statue with a black cloth, and later cordoned it off entirely.

Social media commenters heaped ridicule on the statue. “That is the first time bread has been unappealing to me in in my whole life,” wrote one commenter on Instagram. “Seriously no one that looked at this before it was installed!?” wrote another.

Other commenters made darker jokes about ongoing sexual abuse scandals at the Catholic church. Two former instructors at the school were jailed in the last 12 years for sexually abusing students, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The school later said in a statement that the plans for the statue had been approved based on two-dimensional drawings. When the statue was actually viewed by an executive, the school said it was deemed “to be potentially suggestive,” wrote Principal Simon Cobiac in a statement on Facebook. “As a consequence, the statue was immediately covered and a local sculptor has been commissioned to redesign it,” he continued.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

    Emergency services helped to rescue a man who had become trapped in a collapsed textile factory in Mexico City, after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area, killing more than 200 on September 19. Genaro Lozano‏, who filmed these videos, said he overheard the man saying that more people were still alive in the building as he was being led away.

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 1:26

Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake
India's rhinos at risk as monsoon floods arrive 1:06

India's rhinos at risk as monsoon floods arrive
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video