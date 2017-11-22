Video shows defecting North Korean soldier dash for freedom as comrades shoot at him

More Videos 2:25 Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer Pause 1:07 Penn State prepared for a lot of different game situations ahead of Michigan State. A 3-hour rain delay was not one of them. 0:36 Rollover crash closes Bellefonte road 0:24 Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 0:35 Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:26 Man rescued after Mexico City factory collapses in earthquake 0:59 James Franklin talks about true freshmen before season opener 1:50 New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful