Trump cut off, heckled at Flint church

Donald Trump was cut off and chastised by a pastor in Flint, Mich., as he addressed her congregation Wednesday.
Trump was criticizing his opponent Hillary Clinton’s when Rev. Faith Green Timmons abruptly interrupted.
She said: “Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we’ve done in Flint, not give a political speech.”
Trump replied, “Ok, that’s good,” and resuming speaking about Flint.
He was then heckled by several members of the sparse crowd at Bethel United Methodist Church. Timmons admonished the hecklers, too.
Trump then vowed that, if elected, he would “quickly” help the people in Flint, who have suffered a water contamination crisis.
He also lamented that previously “cars were made in Flint and you couldn’t drink the water in Mexico. Now cars are made in Mexico and you can’t drink the water in Flint.”
This is Trump’s first visit since the 2014 crisis that affected 100,000 people. It occurred after the city left Detroit’s water supply and started using improperly treated Flint River water.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, a Democrat, said the Trump campaign has not offered any help and did not consult her before making plans to visit Wednesday.
Weaver said in a statement that “Flint is focused on fixing the problems caused by lead contamination of our drinking water, not photo ops.”
Weaver said she would be in Washington during Trump’s visit.
