‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ gets dragged into Trump controversy, and all heck breaks lose

Hell hath no fury like “Fifty Shades of Grey” fans scorned.
Conservative radio host Joe Walsh found out firsthand over the weekend when he suggested in a tweet that women who read the erotic romance were hypocritical if they were upset by the lewd way Donald Trump spoke about women on a leaked “Access Hollywood” tape.
A wave of Republican lawmakers pulled their support of Trump over the weekend after hearing Trump brag in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women during a 2005 conversation caught on a hot microphone, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
Walsh dragged the best-selling series of books by British author E L James into the mess with this tweet:
If women are so outraged by Trump's dirty talk, then who the hell bought the 80 million copies of "Fifty Shades Of Grey?"— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 8, 2016
Grow up.
Fans of the best-selling series quickly fired back, beginning with this tweet that didn’t mince words:
Everything that is wrong and misguided in how some men understand sexuality is contained within this tweet, from this utter moron. pic.twitter.com/CoecAWjDUW— Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) October 9, 2016
James shot back, too, pointing out that one of the most offensive words Trump was heard using on the tape isn’t in “Fifty Shades of Grey.”
The word "pussy" does not appear in Fifty Shades of Grey. And it's fiction. You know. FICTION. #LearnTheDifference and #GrowUp @WalshFreedom— E L James (@E_L_James) October 9, 2016
Fans of the book took it from there, heaping scorn on Walsh by pointing out the difference between sexual assault and the consensual sex depicted in the book — and the gulf between fiction and real life.
So because a woman chooses to read a book w sex scenes it's ok for men to talk how they want about them? #books #fiction #reality pic.twitter.com/eQjMHyAFgg— GuiltyPleasuresBkRev (@GultPlsureBkRev) October 9, 2016
@E_L_James @WalshFreedom they are two consenting fictional characters in a book brought to life by actors not a man running for POTUS ewww pic.twitter.com/Tty2Y5bxQl— Jennifer (@moonshadow1900) October 9, 2016
@E_L_James Hes a moron. Bc women enjoy romance via a consensual fictional relationship we cant be outraged by celebration of sexual assault?— Dr. Funmbi (@DrFunmbiE) October 9, 2016
@FernRiddell "I'm gonna make a vague moral statement without giving any argument, that sure will show them!"— Marx Tsa Hylian (@TheBackUpOption) October 9, 2016
@WalshFreedom Pigs always support pigs. Classic example here!— Sylvia (@Tellall2012) October 8, 2016
.@WalshFreedom One word. Consent. Look it up if you're not sure.— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) October 9, 2016
@WalshFreedom Yeah! And if people don't want to be horribly murdered, who the hell bought all those Stephen King books?— Savage Werewombat (@UrsulaV) October 9, 2016
Well said @E_L_James and maybe @WalshFreedom needs to look up the word Consensual before insulting the women who love Fifty Shades of Grey— Love Fifty Shades (@FiftyFanGirl) October 9, 2016
@E_L_James @WalshFreedom #JustSaying pic.twitter.com/qJEgjHNbxs— FiftyShadesDarkerQc (@FiftyShadesQc) October 9, 2016
