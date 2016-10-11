WikiLeaks releases more Clinton emails, vows more to come

Another day, another email dump.
On Tuesday, the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks released another 1,190 emails to and from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta.
This is third such release in five days. There was one posted late Friday and another Monday.
Wikileaks claims to have more than 50,000 emails, which means unauthorized releases could be daily before the Nov. 8 election.
The first Podesta release came just after the Obama administration accused Russia of being behind the hacking of Democratic National Committee computers in June and four days after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange vowed to begin 10 weeks of releases of what he said would be more than 1 million documents.
“It is absolutely disgraceful that the Trump campaign is cheering on a release today engineered by Vladimir Putin to interfere in this election, and this comes after Donald Trump encouraged more espionage over the summer and continued to deny the hack even happened at Sunday's debate,” Clinton campaign spokesman Glen Caplin said in a statement. “It should concern every American that Russia is willing to engage in such hostile acts in order to help Donald Trump become President of the United States.”
So far, the releases have showed how early Clinton was gearing up for her campaign, what she said in paid speeches to Wall Street, how she fought her Democratic rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, her seemingly contradictory views on policy issues, how carefully her aides control her image and infighting among supporters, including when a longtime Bill Clinton adviser called daughter Chelsea a spoiled brat.
McClatchy could not verify the authenticity of the emails, and Clinton’s campaign declined to confirm the authenticity. Wikileaks has also released emails of seven DNC, DNC documents and voicemails.
Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon took to Twitter Monday night to lash out against Wikileaks and the journalists covering the releases.
Fallon said reporters needs to stop treating WikiLeaks releases as public records and acknowledge the Podesta emails are from what he called “an illegal hack.”
If you are going to write about materials issued by @wikileaks, you should at least state they are product of illegal hack by a foreign govt— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 11, 2016
