Trump walks out on two Ohio television interviews

Donald Trump walked out of an interview with a local Columbus television station after he was asked about being labeled a racist and sexist during the course of the campaign.
Trump had been speaking with the local NBC affiliate about his debate comments and his economic plans when the interviewer noted he’d been called both of those things.
“Thank you very much,” Trump responded, and then proceeded to walk away.
The reporter followed up, asking how Trump would respond to those accusations.
Trump turned back and declared, “I am the least racist person you’ve ever met,” before walking away.
The interview was recorded before Trump’s rally at the local fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio.
Trump also walked away from an interviewer from the local CBS affiliate after he was asked about the latest woman who has accused Trump of groping her. Karina Virginia says Trump touched her breast after a chance meeting at the 1998 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.
