FBI relaunches Clinton email investigation

Less than two weeks before the presidential election, the FBI has launched another investigation into whether classified material was contained in emails sent using Hillary Clinton’s private email server while she was secretary of state.
FBI director James Comey informed congressional leaders of the latest development through a letter Friday.
“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation,” Comey wrote. “I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation.”
Comey said in the letter he could not say how long the investigation would take.
The FBI declined to comment. Clinton’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
