Renewed FBI Clinton probe also shakes races for Senate control

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:40 ‘Thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter

0:49 Stair climbing champion Stephanie Hucko

0:38 Jerry Sandusky attorney Al Lindsay speaks

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship