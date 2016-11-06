Protester in Trump rally scuffle denies being Clinton plant

3:18 Summer concert at Beaver Stadium Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

2:09 Former Cubs player, Chicago native Jim Woods revels in World Series triumph

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:47 White Out Game

1:57 Video: Technology in education at CPI

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor