In final turkey pardoning ceremony, Obama stuffs speech with Thanksgiving puns

Now that he’s officially a lame turkey — er, duck — president, Barack Obama had some fun with his final turkey pardoning ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, reeling off more than a half dozen puns in a brief speech.
Obama’s affinity for wordplay, especially of the Thanksgiving kind, has been well documented in the past, and the full transcript of this year’s speech can be found at Time.com. But if you, like so many, are tired of talking politics and just want to hear our outgoing president make terrible (or awesome, depending on who you ask) jokes, then here is the definitive list of every pun from Wednesday’s speech. Only time will tell if President-elect Donald Trump can match his predecessor’s sense of humor.
On the non-attendance of his daughters Sasha and Malia, who have seemed mortified by their dad’s lameness in years past:
“Of course Thanksgiving is a family holiday as much as a national one, so for the past seven years I’ve established another tradition, embarrassing my daughters with a corny-copia of dad jokes about turkeys.”
“Actually they just couldn’t take my jokes anymore. They were fed up.”
“Malia and Sasha, by the way, are thankful that this is my final presidential turkey pardon. What I haven’t told them yet is that we are going to do this every year from now on. No cameras, just us, every year. No way I’m cutting this habit cold turkey.”
On the two turkeys, Tater and Tot, he was pardoning:
“I want to take a moment to recognize the brave turkeys who weren’t so lucky, who didn’t get to ride the gravy train to freedom. Who met their fate with courage and sacrifice and proved they weren’t chicken.”
“From the Rose Garden, Tater and Tot will go to their new home at Virginia Tech, which is admittedly a bit hokey.” (Virginia Tech’s mascot is the Hokie.)
On the improvements to the economy and society during his time as president:
“That’s worth gobbling about.”
On feeding the hungry this holiday:
“We should also make sure everyone has something to eat on Thanksgiving, of course except the turkeys because they’re already stuffed.
On his famous campaign slogan:
“And when somebody at your table tells you that you’ve been hogging all the side dishes and you can’t have any more, I hope that you respond with a creed that a sums up the spirit of a hungry people, “Yes, we cran.”
On the annual Thanksgiving travel rush:
“And so let’s get on with the pardoning because it’s Wednesday afternoon and everyone knows that Thanksgiving traffic can put people in a fowl mood.”
On the laughter and groans his jokes produced:
“Look, I know there’s some bad ones in here, but this is the last time I’m doing this so we’re not leaving any room for leftovers.”
So there you have it. Eleven puns in less than 11 minutes, which is probably a presidential record.
