Donald Trump’s many ‘isms,’ explained

2:50 What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like Pause

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"

0:17 Deer hits cross-country runner during race

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:26 Trump jokes about dad's female supporters