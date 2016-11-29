‘Hire Pelosi,’ GOP urges House Democrats in giant Capitol Hill banner

0:45 Penn State celebrates winning the Big Ten East Pause

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"

2:34 Gifted - official trailer

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump