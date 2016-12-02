Trump’s pick as Defense chief gets high marks from his Tri-City neighbors

2:15 How cool is this house? Pause

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

1:58 Franklin talks complimentary football

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

0:45 Penn State celebrates winning the Big Ten East

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal