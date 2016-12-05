‘Hamilton’ takes aim at Trump again?

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College Pause

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:42 Penn State football team celebrates Big Ten Championship

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire