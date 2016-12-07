Federal judge agrees to end Michigan recount

1:06 Remembering Pearl Harbor Pause

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

1:49 Richard Spencer protesters try to drown out his supporters at Texas A&M

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague