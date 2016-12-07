Trump takes to Twitter to blast union leader, who had criticized Carrier deal

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure Pause

2:05 Franklin and team talk about social issues in the country

1:06 Remembering Pearl Harbor

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard