A former Texas Rangers manager could get a job with Donald Trump

1:06 Remembering Pearl Harbor Pause

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship