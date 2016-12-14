Ethics critic: Trump’s children run risk of becoming “princelings”

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading Pause

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

2:55 Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9