N.C. lawmakers look to curb incoming governor’s power

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading Pause

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:26 Trump jokes about dad's female supporters

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T