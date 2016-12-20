With few Cabinet slots left, Trump meets with 2 Latinos

With just a few slots in his Cabinet left, President-elect Donald Trump has received some criticism for not nominating a Latino.
On Tuesday, Trump is meeting with two: Luis Quinonez, who owns a multibillion-dollar health care company and has a home in South Florida, and Jovita Carranza, who served as the deputy administrator for the Small Business Administration under President George W. Bush.
Transition spokesman Jason Miller confirmed that Trump is considering Carranza — a member of Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council who ran a call center out of her home targeting Hispanic voters in North Carolina — for U.S. trade representative.
Others thought to be considered for the Cabinet-level appointment: Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of Nucor Corp., America’s largest steel company, who is overseeing the Trump’s transition team’s work on the post, and Robert Lighthizer, a deputy U.S. trade representative in the Reagan administration. Both have met with Trump already.
The president’s chief trade negotiator is responsible for developing and coordinating U.S. international trade and overseeing negotiations with other countries. Trump wants to rewrite some deals.
Trump has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture, secretary of veterans affairs and director of national intelligence, which is also a Cabinet-level position.
Latinos have served in Cabinets since Reagan tapped Lauro Cavazos for secretary of education in 1988.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
