RNC denies it compared Trump to Jesus in Christmas message; social media has its doubts

The Republican National Committee is denying claims that its annual Christmas message compared President-elect Donald Trump to Jesus. Social media, however, has its doubts.
The message from RNC Chairman Reince Priebus and Co-chairwoman Sharon Day referenced the birth of Jesus, then said, “Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King.”
Twitter quickly pounced, with responses such as this from someone calling himself @Teridax: “Comparing Trump to Jesus is ridiculous. Jesus never had a plane with his name on it.”
Several media outlets also asked about the message.
In response to Buzzfeed’s question, GOP spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted, “Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. It’s sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day.”
Spicer said Buzzfeed should apologize, and that CNN was mocking the GOP for acknowledging that Christ is king of the Christians.
Christ is the King. He was born today so we could be saved. Its sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day. https://t.co/NEOkLNd1Mz— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 25, 2016
To which Keith Olbermann called Spicer, who is Trump’s pick for White House press secretary, a “mendacious clown. Your statement indicates you have replaced Christ. #ApoligizetoChristians”
The phrase @gop @reince used was "NEW King," you mendacious clown. Your statement indicates you have replaced Christ. #ApologizeToChristians https://t.co/LKiIgQffjR— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 25, 2016
