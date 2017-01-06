What are conservatives doing voting to increase debt by $9 trillion?

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends Pause

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies