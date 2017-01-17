Trump’s accidental creation: A new women’s movement

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

1:26 Trump jokes about dad's female supporters

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T