Trump lags behind previous presidents on last Cabinet secretary pick

Three days before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump has yet to nominate his final Cabinet secretary.
By this time, the previous five presidents had already selected their 15 secretaries for the Cabinet, according to the White House Transition Project.
Trump appears to have gotten an earlier start than some presidents, but he’s lagging on the last one.
He has interviewed a number of candidates for agriculture secretary: California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue and a trio of Texans – the state’s agriculture commissioner, Sid Miller, former Texas Agriculture Commissioner Susan Combs and former Texas A&M President Elsa Murano.
He is being pushed to nominate a Latino. Latinos have served in Cabinets since Reagan tapped Lauro Cavazos for secretary of education in 1988.
Transition spokesman Sean Spicer has been asked several times about the timing of the final nominee, but he has not announced any schedule.
