Trump lags behind previous presidents on last Cabinet secretary pick

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers