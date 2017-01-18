McConnell: Rolling back Obama regulations isn’t enough to bring back Appalachian coal

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama