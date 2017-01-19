George W. Bush’s and Bill Clinton’s letters of support to their successors published

0:27 RAWtools comes to Penn State Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes