President Trump’s call to ‘buy American’ raises specter of trade wars

0:44 Men stop someone from burning more American flags Pause

0:27 From guns to garden tools: group repurposes weapons

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before