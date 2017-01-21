Trump expected to roll back Obama climate initiatives despite easing of ‘hoax’ rhetoric

2:17 SCASD superintendent addresses students' Inauguration Day rally Pause

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

0:44 Men stop someone from burning more American flags

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'