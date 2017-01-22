Trump aide’s use of ‘alternative facts’ has people wondering what a fact really is

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College Pause

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes