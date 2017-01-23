Today in Trump tweets

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College Pause

1:04 Friend remembers Jean Tuggy

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'