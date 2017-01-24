Today in Trump tweets

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video Pause

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

0:36 Marchers gather for the Women's March on Washington

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers